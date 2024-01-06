For bracketology analysis around Baylor and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Preseason national championship odds: +4000

+4000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +2000

How Baylor ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-2 1-0 18 18 48

Baylor's best wins

Baylor notched its best win of the season on November 7, when it beat the Auburn Tigers, who rank No. 25 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 88-82. In the victory against Auburn, Ja'Kobe Walter tallied a team-high 28 points. Rayj Dennis added 15 points.

Next best wins

78-60 at home over Seton Hall (No. 54/RPI) on December 5

98-79 at home over Cornell (No. 58/RPI) on January 2

95-91 over Florida (No. 72/RPI) on November 24

88-72 over Oregon State (No. 156/RPI) on November 22

108-70 at home over Nicholls State (No. 187/RPI) on November 28

Baylor's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Baylor has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Based on the RPI, the Bears have three wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Bears are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Baylor is playing the 64th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Bears' upcoming schedule includes seven games against teams with worse records and 15 games versus teams with records north of .500.

Baylor's upcoming schedule includes seven games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Baylor's next game

Matchup: Baylor Bears vs. BYU Cougars

Baylor Bears vs. BYU Cougars Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

