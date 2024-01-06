Baylor vs. Houston Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's contest features the Baylor Bears (13-0) and the Houston Cougars (9-4) matching up at Foster Pavilion in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-60 win for heavily favored Baylor according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.
The Bears took care of business in their last matchup 71-50 against TCU on Wednesday.
Baylor vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Baylor vs. Houston Score Prediction
- Prediction: Baylor 80, Houston 60
Baylor Schedule Analysis
- The Bears defeated the No. 10-ranked Texas Longhorns, 85-79, on December 30, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- The Bears have two wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.
- Baylor has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three).
- The Bears have four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.
Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins
- 85-79 on the road over Texas (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 30
- 84-77 at home over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
- 71-50 at home over TCU (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 3
- 75-57 over Miami (FL) (No. 62) on December 16
- 71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 93) on December 3
Baylor Leaders
- Dre'Una Edwards: 11.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 50.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)
- Sarah Andrews: 13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 44 3PT% (37-for-84)
- Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 10.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 50.9 FG%
- Bella Fontleroy: 11.2 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (26-for-56)
- Aijha Blackwell: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
Baylor Performance Insights
- The Bears have a +374 scoring differential, topping opponents by 28.8 points per game. They're putting up 83.6 points per game to rank 14th in college basketball and are allowing 54.8 per contest to rank 33rd in college basketball.
