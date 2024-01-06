Saturday's game at Gallagher-Iba Arena has the No. 18 Baylor Bears (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) matching up with the Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5, 0-0 Big 12) at 3:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a win for Baylor by a score of 77-73, who is slightly favored by our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 77, Oklahoma State 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Oklahoma State

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-3.6)

Baylor (-3.6) Computer Predicted Total: 149.6

Oklahoma State is 4-8-0 against the spread, while Baylor's ATS record this season is 7-4-0. The Cowboys are 6-6-0 and the Bears are 8-3-0 in terms of going over the point total. In the last 10 contests, Oklahoma State has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Baylor has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears' +258 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 89.2 points per game (eighth in college basketball) while allowing 69.3 per contest (131st in college basketball).

Baylor is 186th in college basketball at 36.4 rebounds per game. That's 7.8 more than the 28.6 its opponents average.

Baylor connects on 9.9 three-pointers per game (18th in college basketball) while shooting 44.8% from deep (first in college basketball). It is making 3.9 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.0 per game at 31.5%.

Baylor has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (152nd in college basketball) while forcing 12.5 (147th in college basketball).

