How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5, 0-0 Big 12) aim to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the No. 18 Baylor Bears (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears make 52.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.7 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- Baylor has an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
- The Cowboys are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bears sit at 185th.
- The Bears score 23.2 more points per game (89.2) than the Cowboys give up (66.0).
- Baylor is 11-1 when scoring more than 66.0 points.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Baylor put up 82.2 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 71.1 points per contest.
- Defensively the Bears played better at home last year, surrendering 66.4 points per game, compared to 75.9 in away games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Baylor fared better when playing at home last year, draining 10.1 threes per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage in road games.
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Duke
|L 78-70
|Madison Square Garden
|12/22/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 107-48
|Ferrell Center
|1/2/2024
|Cornell
|W 98-79
|Foster Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|1/9/2024
|BYU
|-
|Foster Pavilion
|1/13/2024
|Cincinnati
|-
|Foster Pavilion
