Baylor vs. Houston January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Baylor Bears (11-0) play the Houston Cougars (9-2) in a clash of Big 12 teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Baylor vs. Houston Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Baylor Players to Watch
- Dre'Una Edwards: 12.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sarah Andrews: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aijha Blackwell: 10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bella Fontleroy: 10.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Houston Players to Watch
- Laila Blair: 15.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- N'Yah Boyd: 11.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bria Patterson: 9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kamryn Jones: 5.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Britney Onyeje: 7.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
