Saturday's game that pits the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) against the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) at Littlejohn Coliseum should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-77 in favor of Clemson. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Clemson vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, North Carolina 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-1.7)

Clemson (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 155.2

Clemson is 8-4-0 against the spread this season compared to North Carolina's 7-5-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Tigers are 9-3-0 and the Tar Heels are 7-5-0. Clemson is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 games, while North Carolina has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 11.0 points per game (scoring 82.2 points per game to rank 44th in college basketball while allowing 71.2 per contest to rank 171st in college basketball) and have a +144 scoring differential overall.

Clemson wins the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. It collects 38.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 95th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.6 per outing.

Clemson connects on 9.7 three-pointers per game (29th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (8.0). It is shooting 39.0% from deep (12th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.5%.

The Tigers put up 106.3 points per 100 possessions (15th in college basketball), while giving up 92.0 points per 100 possessions (238th in college basketball).

Clemson has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.2 per game (55th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.0 (355th in college basketball).

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels' +169 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 85.0 points per game (20th in college basketball) while allowing 72.0 per contest (202nd in college basketball).

North Carolina is 68th in the nation at 39.4 rebounds per game. That's 4.5 more than the 34.9 its opponents average.

North Carolina knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (150th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.0 on average.

North Carolina wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 9.8 (41st in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.2.

