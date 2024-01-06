How to Watch Clemson vs. North Carolina on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) aim to continue an eight-game home winning run when hosting the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.
Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Clemson Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have made.
- Clemson is 11-2 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 94th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels rank 68th.
- The 82.2 points per game the Tigers score are 10.2 more points than the Tar Heels give up (72.0).
- Clemson has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 72.0 points.
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (40.8%).
- This season, North Carolina has a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.8% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 68th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 237th.
- The Tar Heels score an average of 85.0 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 71.2 the Tigers allow.
- When North Carolina allows fewer than 82.2 points, it is 9-0.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Clemson has played better when playing at home this year, scoring 87.8 points per game, compared to 80.8 per game away from home.
- The Tigers surrender 66.2 points per game in home games this year, compared to 80.3 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, Clemson has played better when playing at home this year, making 10.2 threes per game with a 43.0% three-point percentage, compared to 10.0 threes per game and a 38.5% three-point percentage in away games.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game last season, 8.1 more than it averaged on the road (70.2).
- The Tar Heels allowed 67.7 points per game at home last season, and 71.1 on the road.
- At home, North Carolina sunk 7.5 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (6.4). North Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.0%) than on the road (29.3%).
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Queens
|W 109-79
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|Radford
|W 93-58
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 95-82
|Watsco Center
|1/6/2024
|North Carolina
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Boston College
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 81-69
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 105-60
|Dean Smith Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|W 70-57
|Petersen Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
|1/13/2024
|Syracuse
|-
|Dean Smith Center
