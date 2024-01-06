Saturday's game that pits the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays (10-3) versus the DePaul Blue Demons (9-7) at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 74-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Creighton. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Blue Demons head into this game following a 72-65 loss to Providence on Wednesday. The Bluejays head into this contest after a 94-50 loss to UConn on Wednesday. In the Blue Demons' loss, Katlyn Gilbert led the way with a team-high 25 points (adding two rebounds and two assists). Emma Ronsiek scored a team-leading 13 points for the Bluejays in the loss.

DePaul vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

DePaul vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 74, DePaul 67

Top 25 Predictions

DePaul Schedule Analysis

The Blue Demons' signature win of the season came in a 68-64 victory on December 5 over the Green Bay Phoenix, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 28) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Blue Demons are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 25th-most victories, but also tied for the 44th-most losses.

DePaul has two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the nation.

DePaul has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (eight).

DePaul 2023-24 Best Wins

68-64 at home over Green Bay (No. 28) on December 5

90-65 at home over Northwestern (No. 195) on December 13

93-72 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 209) on November 26

85-62 over Howard (No. 258) on November 20

77-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 264) on November 6

Creighton Schedule Analysis

The Bluejays picked up their best win of the season on November 24 by registering an 83-69 victory over the Michigan State Spartans, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Bluejays have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the seventh-most in the nation. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 44th-most.

Creighton has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).

The Blue Demons have tied for the 102nd-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (two).

Creighton 2023-24 Best Wins

83-69 over Michigan State (No. 20) on November 24

79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 27) on November 19

89-78 on the road over Drake (No. 48) on December 17

57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 57) on November 23

58-46 at home over South Dakota State (No. 78) on December 21

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Jorie Allen: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Gilbert: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Kate Clarke: 12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87)

12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87) Michelle Sidor: 9.7 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (39-for-82)

Creighton Leaders

Ronsiek: 18.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)

18.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48) Lauren Jensen: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81)

16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81) Morgan Maly: 14.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91)

14.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91) Molly Mogensen: 7.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)

7.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39) Mallory Brake: 4.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50.0 FG%

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons are outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game with a +157 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.4 points per game (49th in college basketball) and give up 67.6 per contest (261st in college basketball).

Offensively, DePaul is scoring 67.7 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (77.4 points per game) is 9.7 PPG higher.

The Blue Demons are posting 80.9 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 71.3 points per contest.

DePaul is ceding 64.7 points per game this season at home, which is 6.1 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (70.8).

The Blue Demons' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 76.3 points a contest compared to the 77.4 they've averaged this year.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays have a +116 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.9 points per game. They're putting up 73.1 points per game, 87th in college basketball, and are giving up 64.2 per contest to rank 184th in college basketball.

In 2023-24, Creighton has scored 62.3 points per game in Big East action, and 73.1 overall.

The Bluejays average 70.7 points per game at home, and 77.8 away.

In 2023-24 Creighton is giving up 9.3 fewer points per game at home (63.0) than away (72.3).

