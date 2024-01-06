Fort Bend County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:42 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Fort Bend County, Texas. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Fort Bend County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clements High School at Dulles High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin High School - Fort Bend at Hightower High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
