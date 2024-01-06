Saturday's game at Capital One Arena has the Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) taking on the DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) at 12:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a 75-69 win for Georgetown, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The matchup has no set line.

Georgetown vs. DePaul Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Georgetown vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown 75, DePaul 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgetown vs. DePaul

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgetown (-5.6)

Georgetown (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Georgetown's record against the spread so far this season is 5-8-0, while DePaul's is 4-8-0. The Hoyas are 6-7-0 and the Blue Demons are 5-7-0 in terms of going over the point total. Georgetown has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in the past 10 contests. DePaul has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

Other College Basketball Predictions

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas average 72.7 points per game (244th in college basketball) while allowing 72.6 per outing (222nd in college basketball). They have a +1 scoring differential overall.

Georgetown averages 36.4 rebounds per game (186th in college basketball) compared to the 35.4 of its opponents.

Georgetown connects on 8.4 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball) at a 35.4% rate (102nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 per game its opponents make at a 29.9% rate.

The Hoyas score 91.7 points per 100 possessions (258th in college basketball), while giving up 91.6 points per 100 possessions (224th in college basketball).

Georgetown has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (277th in college basketball play), 1.4 more than the 11.4 it forces on average (237th in college basketball).

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have a -131 scoring differential, falling short by 10.1 points per game. They're putting up 66.1 points per game, 334th in college basketball, and are giving up 76.2 per outing to rank 299th in college basketball.

DePaul loses the rebound battle by an average of 5.3 boards. It grabs 30.8 rebounds per game (353rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.1.

DePaul knocks down 6.5 three-pointers per game (272nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

DePaul has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (283rd in college basketball), 2.2 more than the 10.7 it forces (295th in college basketball).

