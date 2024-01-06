Saturday's game between the No. 6 Baylor Bears (13-0) and the Houston Cougars (9-4) at Foster Pavilion should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-60 and heavily favors Baylor to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Cougars are coming off of a 72-38 loss to Kansas State in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Houston vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Houston vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 80, Houston 60

Houston Schedule Analysis

The Cougars picked up their best win of the season on December 20, when they secured a 71-63 victory over the Rice Owls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 99) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Houston is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Bears are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Houston is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Houston 2023-24 Best Wins

71-63 at home over Rice (No. 99) on December 20

66-64 on the road over UTSA (No. 164) on December 14

99-61 at home over Air Force (No. 216) on November 10

106-74 at home over Grambling (No. 233) on November 19

86-53 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 261) on December 8

Houston Leaders

Laila Blair: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (17-for-65)

15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (17-for-65) N'Yah Boyd: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)

10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55) Bria Patterson: 10.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.0 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

10.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.0 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Kamryn Jones: 5.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

5.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Maliyah Johnson: 10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars have a +134 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.3 points per game. They're putting up 75.8 points per game, 58th in college basketball, and are allowing 65.5 per contest to rank 213th in college basketball.

In 2023-24 the Cougars are scoring 23.5 more points per game at home (83.0) than away (59.5).

Houston is allowing fewer points at home (63.0 per game) than on the road (71.0).

