Saturday's contest that pits the Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) against the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) at Sharp Gymnasium has a projected final score of 77-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Nicholls State, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Sharp Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Score Prediction

Prediction: Nicholls State 77, Houston Christian 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State

Computer Predicted Spread: Nicholls State (-5.3)

Nicholls State (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.3

Both Houston Christian and Nicholls State are 6-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Huskies are 4-5-0 and the Colonels are 3-6-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Southland Predictions

Houston Christian Performance Insights

The Huskies have been outscored by 13.6 points per game (scoring 69.6 points per game to rank 292nd in college basketball while allowing 83.2 per contest to rank 356th in college basketball) and have a -149 scoring differential overall.

Houston Christian is 38th in college basketball at 40.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 40.2 its opponents average.

Houston Christian hits 4.1 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 4.2 (359th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.3.

The Huskies average 79.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (355th in college basketball), and give up 95.1 points per 100 possessions (300th in college basketball).

Houston Christian has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 16.5 per game (362nd in college basketball action) while forcing 10.6 (301st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.