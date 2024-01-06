The Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) will visit the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) after losing five consecutive road games. It begins at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Houston Christian Stats Insights

  • This season, the Huskies have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 41.9% of shots the Colonels' opponents have knocked down.
  • Houston Christian has a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Colonels are the 221st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Huskies sit at 38th.
  • The Huskies put up 6.1 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Colonels give up (75.7).
  • Houston Christian has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 75.7 points.

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison

  • Houston Christian posts 90.8 points per game at home, compared to 57.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 33.2 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Huskies have been better at home this season, giving up 75.5 points per game, compared to 87.6 in away games.
  • Houston Christian is making 5.0 three-pointers per game with a 28.2% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 1.3 more threes and 5.2% points better than it is averaging in away games (3.7 threes per game, 23.0% three-point percentage).

Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Champion Christian W 107-72 Sharp Gymnasium
12/19/2023 @ SMU L 89-53 Moody Coliseum
12/22/2023 @ Texas A&M L 79-52 Reed Arena
1/6/2024 Nicholls State - Sharp Gymnasium
1/8/2024 @ Texas A&M-CC - American Bank Center
1/13/2024 @ Texas A&M-Commerce - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

