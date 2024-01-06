Saturday's contest at Sharp Gymnasium has the Nicholls Colonels (6-7) squaring off against the Houston Christian Huskies (5-7) at 2:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 61-60 victory for Nicholls, so expect a tight matchup.

Their last time out, the Huskies lost 73-49 to Texas A&M-CC on Wednesday.

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls Score Prediction

Prediction: Nicholls 61, Houston Christian 60

Other Southland Predictions

Houston Christian Schedule Analysis

The Huskies took down the Wichita State Shockers in a 49-44 win on December 4. It was their signature victory of the season.

The Huskies have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (four).

Houston Christian 2023-24 Best Wins

49-44 on the road over Wichita State (No. 220) on December 4

Houston Christian Leaders

N'Denasija Collins: 13.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

13.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Kennedy Wilson: 9.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

9.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Amy Cotton: 5.9 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 41.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

5.9 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 41.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Enya Maguire: 8.4 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (23-for-67)

8.4 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (23-for-67) Jo Oly: 3.5 PTS, 29.0 FG%

Houston Christian Performance Insights

The Huskies' -116 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 55.6 points per game (326th in college basketball) while allowing 65.3 per outing (211th in college basketball).

The Huskies are putting up 76.0 points per game this season in home games, which is 30.6 more points than they're averaging in road games (45.4).

When playing at home, Houston Christian is allowing 28.1 fewer points per game (46.5) than when playing on the road (74.6).

