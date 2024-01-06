2024 NCAA Bracketology: Houston March Madness Odds | January 8
If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Houston and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1100
- Preseason national championship odds: +2200
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +1400
How Houston ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|14-0
|1-0
|3
|3
|10
Houston's best wins
Against the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Houston notched its signature win of the season on November 19, a 69-55 victory. The leading scorer against Dayton was Emanuel Sharp, who compiled 15 points with six rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 76-66 over Utah (No. 21/RPI) on November 17
- 79-44 at home over Montana (No. 62/RPI) on November 24
- 70-66 over Texas A&M (No. 75/RPI) on December 16
- 66-60 on the road over Xavier (No. 79/RPI) on December 1
- 79-48 at home over Stetson (No. 111/RPI) on November 13
Houston's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-0 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Houston is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Cougars are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.
- The Cougars have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country based on the RPI (seven).
Schedule insights
- Houston has been given the 102nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Cougars have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with 17 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 17 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Of Houston's 17 remaining games this season, it has seven upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Houston's next game
- Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Houston Cougars
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV Channel: ESPN2
