If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Houston and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Houston ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 0-3 NR NR 103

Houston's best wins

Against the Grambling Tigers on November 19, Houston registered its best win of the season, which was a 106-74 home victory. In the win over Grambling, Laila Blair dropped a team-high 26 points. N'Yah Boyd added 15 points.

Next best wins

71-63 at home over Rice (No. 137/RPI) on December 20

66-64 on the road over UTSA (No. 156/RPI) on December 14

86-53 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 186/RPI) on December 8

99-61 at home over Air Force (No. 241/RPI) on November 10

81-54 at home over New Orleans (No. 268/RPI) on November 26

Houston's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Houston is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most losses.

Based on the RPI, Houston has four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Houston faces the 118th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Of the Cougars' 15 remaining games this year, four are against teams with worse records, and 15 are against teams with records above .500.

Houston has 15 games remaining on the schedule, with five games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Houston's next game

Matchup: Houston Cougars vs. BYU Cougars

Houston Cougars vs. BYU Cougars Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

