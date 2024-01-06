Saturday's contest at Fertitta Center has the No. 3 Houston Cougars (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) matching up with the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-8, 0-0 Big 12) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 75-57 win, as our model heavily favors Houston.

The matchup has no set line.

Houston vs. West Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 75, West Virginia 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. West Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-18.1)

Houston (-18.1) Computer Predicted Total: 131.6

Houston is 8-4-0 against the spread this season compared to West Virginia's 6-5-0 ATS record. A total of two out of the Cougars' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Mountaineers' games have gone over. Houston has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 10-0 overall in the last 10 games. West Virginia has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars outscore opponents by 26.5 points per game (scoring 75.9 points per game to rank 163rd in college basketball while allowing 49.4 per contest to rank first in college basketball) and have a +345 scoring differential overall.

Houston wins the rebound battle by 9.0 boards on average. It records 41.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 28th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.2 per contest.

Houston hits 8.0 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball) at a 34.9% rate (121st in college basketball), compared to the 5.5 per game its opponents make at a 27.2% rate.

The Cougars rank 62nd in college basketball by averaging 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are first in college basketball, allowing 65.5 points per 100 possessions.

Houston wins the turnover battle by 8.4 per game, committing 8.8 (11th in college basketball) while its opponents average 17.2.

