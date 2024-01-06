Saturday's contest between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8, 0-0 Southland) at McDermott Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-73, with Texas A&M-CC coming out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no set line.

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

San Antonio, Texas Venue: McDermott Center

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 74, Incarnate Word 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M-CC (-0.7)

Texas A&M-CC (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

Incarnate Word has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Texas A&M-CC is 6-2-0. The Cardinals are 5-6-0 and the Islanders are 2-6-0 in terms of going over the point total. Incarnate Word is 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its past 10 games, while Texas A&M-CC has gone 6-2 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

Other Southland Predictions

Incarnate Word Performance Insights

The Cardinals have a -28 scoring differential, falling short by 2.1 points per game. They're putting up 75.5 points per game to rank 173rd in college basketball and are allowing 77.6 per contest to rank 315th in college basketball.

The 36.2 rebounds per game Incarnate Word averages rank 202nd in the country, and are 1.6 fewer than the 37.8 its opponents grab per contest.

Incarnate Word knocks down 1.8 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.5 (87th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.7.

The Cardinals score 91.5 points per 100 possessions (260th in college basketball), while allowing 94.1 points per 100 possessions (280th in college basketball).

Incarnate Word has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 15 per game (353rd in college basketball play) while forcing 11.5 (227th in college basketball).

