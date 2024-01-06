The Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8, 0-0 Southland) are welcoming in the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) for a contest between Southland rivals at McDermott Center, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

The Cardinals make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Islanders have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

Incarnate Word is 4-5 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 201st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Islanders sit at 18th.

The Cardinals score 75.5 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 67.1 the Islanders allow.

When Incarnate Word puts up more than 67.1 points, it is 3-5.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison

Incarnate Word is averaging 82.3 points per game in home games. In road games, it is averaging 73.4 points per contest.

Defensively the Cardinals have been better at home this year, ceding 69.8 points per game, compared to 82.9 in road games.

At home, Incarnate Word is making 2.3 more treys per game (10.3) than on the road (8). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (43.6%) compared to when playing on the road (30.9%).

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule