Saturday's Southland slate will see the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) take the court against the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8, 0-0 Southland) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word matchup in this article.

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M-CC Moneyline Incarnate Word Moneyline FanDuel Texas A&M-CC (-1.5) 149.5 -134 +110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Trends

Incarnate Word has put together a 6-4-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Cardinals are 6-3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Texas A&M-CC has covered eight times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Islanders' 11 games have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.