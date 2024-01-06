Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's contest features the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-5) and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-4) matching up at McDermott Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 59-58 win for Incarnate Word according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.
In their last time out, the Cardinals lost 70-53 to Lamar on Thursday.
Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas
Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction
- Prediction: Incarnate Word 59, Texas A&M-CC 58
Incarnate Word Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Cardinals beat the Tarleton State Texans 57-42 on December 10.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cardinals are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most losses.
Incarnate Word 2023-24 Best Wins
- 57-42 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 263) on December 10
- 67-57 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 281) on November 19
- 57-44 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 327) on November 27
Incarnate Word Leaders
- Nina De Leon Negron: 9.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 31.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (8-for-48)
- Destiny Terrell: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.4 FG%
- Jorja Elliott: 8.6 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (19-for-65)
- Aliyah Collins: 10.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.6 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Chloe Storer: 5.2 PTS, 52.5 FG%
Incarnate Word Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have a +69 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.8 points per game. They're putting up 60.2 points per game to rank 271st in college basketball and are allowing 54.4 per outing to rank 26th in college basketball.
- The Cardinals are posting 69.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 18.7 more points than they're averaging away from home (50.8).
- At home, Incarnate Word is surrendering 11.2 fewer points per game (48.8) than when playing on the road (60).
