The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-6, 0-0 Southland) meet a fellow Southland squad, the Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-7, 0-0 Southland), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McDermott Center. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information

Incarnate Word Players to Watch

Sky Wicks: 17.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Josiah Hammons: 14.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Shon Robinson: 10.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Elijah Davis: 6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Josh Morgan: 9.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

Garry Clark: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Dian Wright-Forde: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Dayne Prim: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Lance Amir-Paul: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Owen Dease: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Stat Comparison

Incarnate Word Rank Incarnate Word AVG Texas A&M-CC AVG Texas A&M-CC Rank 187th 74.9 Points Scored 76.3 148th 325th 78 Points Allowed 67.6 104th 191st 36.5 Rebounds 41.8 24th 211th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 12.3 19th 101st 8.4 3pt Made 5.6 321st 264th 12.3 Assists 15.5 81st 340th 14.6 Turnovers 12.7 258th

