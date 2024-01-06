Saturday's game between the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) and TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) going head-to-head at Allen Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 77-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, TCU 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. TCU

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-5.5)

Kansas (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Kansas' record against the spread so far this season is 4-7-0, and TCU's is 7-6-0. A total of four out of the Jayhawks' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Horned Frogs' games have gone over. In the last 10 games, Kansas has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 10-0 overall. TCU has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks outscore opponents by 14.3 points per game (scoring 79.6 points per game to rank 72nd in college basketball while allowing 65.3 per contest to rank 54th in college basketball) and have a +186 scoring differential overall.

The 38.9 rebounds per game Kansas averages rank 85th in the country, and are 5.9 more than the 33.0 its opponents collect per outing.

Kansas hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (248th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

The Jayhawks rank 58th in college basketball with 101.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 40th in college basketball defensively with 82.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kansas and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Jayhawks commit 11.9 per game (196th in college basketball) and force 11.4 (237th in college basketball action).

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs are outscoring opponents by 19.3 points per game, with a +251 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.8 points per game (14th in college basketball) and allow 66.5 per outing (83rd in college basketball).

TCU is 49th in the country at 40.2 rebounds per game. That's 9.4 more than the 30.8 its opponents average.

TCU makes 5.8 three-pointers per game (316th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2. It shoots 32.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.8%.

TCU wins the turnover battle by 3.7 per game, committing 12.5 (258th in college basketball) while its opponents average 16.2.

