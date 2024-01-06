Lamar vs. Northwestern State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's contest that pits the Lamar Cardinals (7-4) versus the Northwestern State Demons (5-7) at Montagne Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-54 in favor of Lamar, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.
The Cardinals are coming off of a 70-53 victory over Incarnate Word in their most recent outing on Thursday.
Lamar vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
Lamar vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lamar 67, Northwestern State 54
Other Southland Predictions
- Texas A&M-CC vs Incarnate Word
- McNeese vs Texas A&M-Commerce
- Nicholls vs Houston Christian
- SE Louisiana vs New Orleans
Lamar Schedule Analysis
- On November 10, the Cardinals captured their best win of the season, a 74-57 victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 196) in our computer rankings.
- The Cardinals have four losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.
Lamar 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-57 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 196) on November 10
- 70-53 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 201) on January 4
- 63-60 on the road over Louisiana (No. 213) on December 13
- 56-44 over UTEP (No. 217) on November 22
- 61-58 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 234) on December 30
Lamar Leaders
- Akasha Davis: 14 PTS, 8.2 REB, 59.1 FG%
- Sabria Dean: 15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.7 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (5-for-35)
- Jacei Denley: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- R'Mani Taylor: 5.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 27.9 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Brooklyn Mitchell: 2.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.4 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
Lamar Performance Insights
- The Cardinals' +70 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 64.6 points per game (206th in college basketball) while allowing 58.3 per outing (75th in college basketball).
- When playing at home, the Cardinals are scoring 21.2 more points per game (77.8) than they are in away games (56.6).
- At home, Lamar is giving up 17.5 fewer points per game (48.3) than when playing on the road (65.8).
