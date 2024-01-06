Saturday's contest that pits the Lamar Cardinals (7-4) versus the Northwestern State Demons (5-7) at Montagne Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-54 in favor of Lamar, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 70-53 victory over Incarnate Word in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Lamar vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Lamar vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 67, Northwestern State 54

Other Southland Predictions

Lamar Schedule Analysis

On November 10, the Cardinals captured their best win of the season, a 74-57 victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 196) in our computer rankings.

The Cardinals have four losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Lamar 2023-24 Best Wins

74-57 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 196) on November 10

70-53 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 201) on January 4

63-60 on the road over Louisiana (No. 213) on December 13

56-44 over UTEP (No. 217) on November 22

61-58 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 234) on December 30

Lamar Leaders

Akasha Davis: 14 PTS, 8.2 REB, 59.1 FG%

14 PTS, 8.2 REB, 59.1 FG% Sabria Dean: 15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.7 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (5-for-35)

15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.7 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (5-for-35) Jacei Denley: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) R'Mani Taylor: 5.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 27.9 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

5.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 27.9 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Brooklyn Mitchell: 2.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.4 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

Lamar Performance Insights

The Cardinals' +70 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 64.6 points per game (206th in college basketball) while allowing 58.3 per outing (75th in college basketball).

When playing at home, the Cardinals are scoring 21.2 more points per game (77.8) than they are in away games (56.6).

At home, Lamar is giving up 17.5 fewer points per game (48.3) than when playing on the road (65.8).

