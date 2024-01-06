How to Watch the NBA on Saturday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
In one of the four exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers hit the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Today's NBA Games
The Washington Wizards play host to the New York Knicks
The Knicks look to pull off a road win at the Wizards on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MNMT and MSG
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 6-28
- NY Record: 20-15
- WAS Stats: 115.4 PPG (13th in NBA), 126.2 Opp. PPG (30th)
- NY Stats: 115.6 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.7 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 4.2 APG)
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (23.9 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 4.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NY -8.5
- NY Odds to Win: -350
- WAS Odds to Win: +260
- Total: 238.5 points
The Indiana Pacers play host to the Boston Celtics
The Celtics hit the road the Pacers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSIN and NBCS-BOS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 20-14
- BOS Record: 27-7
- IND Stats: 127.6 PPG (first in NBA), 124.4 Opp. PPG (29th)
- BOS Stats: 121.0 PPG (fifth in NBA), 110.4 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (24.3 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 12.8 APG)
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.1 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 4.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -5.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -190
- IND Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 246.5 points
The Philadelphia 76ers play host to the Utah Jazz
The Jazz look to pull of an away win at the 76ers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and KJZZ
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHI Record: 23-11
- UTA Record: 16-20
- PHI Stats: 119.8 PPG (sixth in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- UTA Stats: 114.4 PPG (18th in NBA), 119.0 Opp. PPG (23rd)
Players to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (34.6 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 6.0 APG)
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (23.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHI -12.5
- PHI Odds to Win: -700
- UTA Odds to Win: +500
- Total: 237.5 points
The Houston Rockets face the Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks travel to face the Rockets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSWI
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- HOU Record: 17-16
- MIL Record: 25-10
- HOU Stats: 112.5 PPG (23rd in NBA), 109.9 Opp. PPG (second)
- MIL Stats: 124.8 PPG (second in NBA), 119.7 Opp. PPG (24th)
Players to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (21.5 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 5.1 APG)
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.0 PPG, 11.4 RPG, 5.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -5.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -210
- HOU Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 238.5 points
