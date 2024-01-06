Before you set your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 18, take a look at our running back rankings in this article.

Top fantasy RBs this season heading into Week 18

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Rush Att./Game Targets/Game Christian McCaffrey 49ers 391.3 24.5 17.0 5.2 Travis Etienne Jaguars 268.7 16.8 15.7 4.2 Raheem Mostert Dolphins 267.7 17.8 13.9 2.1 Breece Hall Jets 261.5 16.3 11.6 5.8 Kyren Williams Rams 255.0 21.3 19.0 4 Rachaad White Buccaneers 254.6 15.9 15.8 4.1 Joe Mixon Bengals 242.3 15.1 15.2 3.9 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions 233.1 16.7 12.1 5 Alvin Kamara Saints 233.0 17.9 13.8 6.6 Derrick Henry Titans 225.4 14.1 16.3 2.2 James Cook Bills 224.5 14.0 14.0 3.1 Bijan Robinson Falcons 220.2 13.8 12.7 4.9 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs 213.9 15.3 14.6 3.5 Tony Pollard Cowboys 206.0 12.9 14.7 4.1 Jerome Ford Browns 206.0 12.9 12.6 3.8 Saquon Barkley Giants 199.5 15.3 17.6 4.5 D'Andre Swift Eagles 199.3 12.5 14.3 3.1 David Montgomery Lions 197.2 15.2 16.1 1.8 Kenneth Walker III Seahawks 190.3 13.6 14.4 2.6 Jaylen Warren Steelers 188.4 11.8 8.8 4.3 Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders 187.6 13.4 12.1 2.9 Gus Edwards Ravens 184.2 11.5 11.8 0.8 Joshua Jacobs Raiders 181.1 13.9 17.9 4.2 Devon Achane Dolphins 177.6 17.8 9.3 3.6 Austin Ekeler Chargers 173.5 13.3 13.0 5.1 Chuba Hubbard Panthers 171.3 10.7 13.4 2.6 Najee Harris Steelers 171.2 10.7 14.3 2.1 James Conner Cardinals 171.1 14.3 15.1 2.4 Zack Moss Colts 166.6 12.8 13.6 2.8 Ezekiel Elliott Patriots 161.4 10.1 10.7 3.6 Javonte Williams Broncos 158.7 10.6 13.9 3.3 Devin Singletary Texans 153.8 9.6 12.0 2.3 Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots 145.7 12.1 13.0 4.2 Tyjae Spears Titans 132.2 8.3 6.1 4.2 Tyler Allgeier Falcons 131.2 8.2 11.3 1.2 Alexander Mattison Vikings 129.3 8.6 11.5 2.9 Jonathan Taylor Colts 128.8 14.3 15.4 2.3 Antonio Gibson Commanders 120.8 8.1 4.2 3.7 A.J. Dillon Packers 117.6 7.8 11.9 1.9 Kareem Hunt Browns 117.0 8.4 9.6 1.4 Aaron Jones Packers 115.8 11.6 12.0 3.8 Samaje Perine Broncos 115.3 7.2 3.1 3.2 Khalil Herbert Bears 106.4 9.7 10.9 2.6 Jaleel McLaughlin Broncos 105.4 6.6 4.5 2.2 Justice Hill Ravens 103.7 6.9 5.6 1.9 Roschon Johnson Bears 100.1 7.2 5.4 2.9 Zach Charbonnet Seahawks 98.1 6.5 6.9 2.5 D'Onta Foreman Bears 91.2 10.1 12.1 1.8 Kenneth Gainwell Eagles 91.2 6.1 5.1 2.4 Ty Chandler Vikings 90.1 6.0 6.0 1.5

This Week's Games

Date/Time TV Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 4:30 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts 8:15 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - New York Jets at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins 8:20 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 -

