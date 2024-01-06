The North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

North Texas vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV: ESPN

North Texas Stats Insights

The Mean Green make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Green Wave have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

North Texas has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

The Mean Green are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Green Wave sit at 308th.

The Mean Green average 69.5 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 78.2 the Green Wave allow.

North Texas has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 78.2 points.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Texas put up 65.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 63.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.

The Mean Green surrendered 53.0 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 59.8 when playing on the road.

At home, North Texas averaged 0.3 more treys per game (7.8) than when playing on the road (7.5). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to away from home (36.1%).

North Texas Upcoming Schedule