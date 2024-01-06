The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Ohio State Stats Insights

This season, the Buckeyes have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 42% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have hit.

In games Ohio State shoots better than 42% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.

The Hoosiers are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Buckeyes sit at 67th.

The 79.1 points per game the Buckeyes average are just 4.8 more points than the Hoosiers give up (74.3).

Ohio State has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 74.3 points.

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

This season, Indiana has a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.9% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers rank 295th.

The Hoosiers score an average of 75.9 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 65.4 the Buckeyes allow.

Indiana is 8-2 when allowing fewer than 79.1 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State posted 74.7 points per game last year at home, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged in away games (68.1).

At home, the Buckeyes ceded 13.3 fewer points per game (63) than away from home (76.3).

Ohio State sunk 6.7 three-pointers per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged in away games (6.3). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% at home and 36.5% in road games.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Indiana scored 12.6 more points per game at home (80.1) than on the road (67.5).

In 2022-23, the Hoosiers conceded 6.8 fewer points per game at home (65.4) than away (72.2).

Beyond the arc, Indiana knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (4.6 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.3%) than at home (40.4%) as well.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena 12/30/2023 West Virginia W 78-75 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse 1/3/2024 Rutgers W 76-72 Value City Arena 1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall 1/10/2024 Wisconsin - Value City Arena 1/15/2024 @ Michigan - Crisler Center

Indiana Upcoming Schedule