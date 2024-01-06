Saturday's contest features the Grambling Tigers (3-10, 0-0 SWAC) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) facing off at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 72-71 victory for Grambling according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Where: Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling, Louisiana Venue: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Grambling 72, Prairie View A&M 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling

Computer Predicted Spread: Grambling (-1.0)

Grambling (-1.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.6

Grambling has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Prairie View A&M is 6-5-0. A total of five out of the Tigers' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Panthers' games have gone over. Grambling is 3-7 against the spread and 0-10 overall in its past 10 games, while Prairie View A&M has gone 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Other SWAC Predictions

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights

The Panthers put up 71.2 points per game (270th in college basketball) while giving up 79.1 per outing (337th in college basketball). They have a -102 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.9 points per game.

The 33.9 rebounds per game Prairie View A&M accumulates rank 297th in the nation, 6.9 fewer than the 40.8 its opponents record.

Prairie View A&M connects on 5.3 three-pointers per game (334th in college basketball), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc (267th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 31.9%.

Prairie View A&M has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 3.9 per game, committing 12.6 (263rd in college basketball) while forcing 16.5 (11th in college basketball).

