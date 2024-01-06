Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's contest that pits the Grambling Tigers (6-5) versus the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-6) at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-63 in favor of Grambling, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.
In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Panthers secured a 107-32 victory over Wiley.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grambling 74, Prairie View A&M 63
Other SWAC Predictions
- Alcorn State vs Jackson State
- Florida A&M vs Bethune-Cookman
- Alcorn State vs Jackson State
- Alabama State vs Mississippi Valley State
- Alabama A&M vs UAPB
- Alabama State vs Mississippi Valley State
- Alabama A&M vs UAPB
- Texas Southern vs Southern
- Texas Southern vs Southern
- Florida A&M vs Bethune-Cookman
Prairie View A&M Schedule Analysis
- The Panthers' best win this season came in an 85-70 victory over the McNeese Cowgirls on November 12.
- The Panthers have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (three).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Prairie View A&M 2023-24 Best Wins
- 85-70 on the road over McNeese (No. 360) on November 12
Prairie View A&M Leaders
- Ryann Pane: 13.7 PTS, 2 STL, 40.7 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)
- Desiree Lewis: 7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%
- Amauri Williams: 7.3 PTS, 49.2 FG%
- Jada Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Gerlyn Smith: 8 PTS, 47.5 FG%
Prairie View A&M Performance Insights
- The Panthers' -11 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.4 points per game (181st in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per contest (257th in college basketball).
- At home, the Panthers average 79.4 points per game. Away, they average 53.4.
- At home, Prairie View A&M concedes 55.2 points per game. Away, it gives up 79.8.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.