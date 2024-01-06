Saturday's contest that pits the Grambling Tigers (6-5) versus the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-6) at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-63 in favor of Grambling, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Panthers secured a 107-32 victory over Wiley.

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Grambling 74, Prairie View A&M 63

Other SWAC Predictions

Prairie View A&M Schedule Analysis

The Panthers' best win this season came in an 85-70 victory over the McNeese Cowgirls on November 12.

The Panthers have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (three).

Prairie View A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

85-70 on the road over McNeese (No. 360) on November 12

Prairie View A&M Leaders

Ryann Pane: 13.7 PTS, 2 STL, 40.7 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

13.7 PTS, 2 STL, 40.7 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Desiree Lewis: 7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%

7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG% Amauri Williams: 7.3 PTS, 49.2 FG%

7.3 PTS, 49.2 FG% Jada Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

6.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Gerlyn Smith: 8 PTS, 47.5 FG%

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights

The Panthers' -11 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.4 points per game (181st in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per contest (257th in college basketball).

At home, the Panthers average 79.4 points per game. Away, they average 53.4.

At home, Prairie View A&M concedes 55.2 points per game. Away, it gives up 79.8.

