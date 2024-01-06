Should you bet on Radek Faksa to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators go head to head on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Faksa stats and insights

  • In two of 30 games this season, Faksa has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.
  • Faksa has zero points on the power play.
  • He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 122 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Faksa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:11 Home L 5-4 OT
12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:53 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:55 Away L 2-1
12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:47 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:51 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:20 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:08 Home W 6-3
12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 6-1
12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:47 Away W 5-4 SO

Stars vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

