The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-5, 0-0 CUSA) will try to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8, 0-0 CUSA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET.

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Sam Houston Stats Insights

  • Sam Houston has put together a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.4% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Bearkats rank 107th.
  • The Bearkats average 8.2 more points per game (71.8) than the Bulldogs allow (63.6).
  • Sam Houston is 6-4 when it scores more than 63.6 points.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Sam Houston is scoring 9.4 more points per game at home (76.2) than away (66.8).
  • The Bearkats are giving up fewer points at home (66.3 per game) than on the road (77.1).
  • At home, Sam Houston drains 8.5 triples per game, 2.2 more than it averages away (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.1%) than on the road (31.1%).

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Grand Canyon L 76-64 Grand Canyon University Arena
12/28/2023 @ Texas Tech L 96-60 United Supermarkets Arena
1/2/2024 Dallas W 93-53 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
1/6/2024 Louisiana Tech - Bernard Johnson Coliseum
1/10/2024 Western Kentucky - Bernard Johnson Coliseum
1/13/2024 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center

