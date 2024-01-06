Saturday's game between the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (6-9) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-7) at Thomas Assembly Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-59 and heavily favors Louisiana Tech to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Bearkats' last game on Saturday ended in a 66-58 loss to UT Rio Grande Valley.

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 73, Sam Houston 59

Other CUSA Predictions

Sam Houston Schedule Analysis

The Bearkats defeated the No. 138-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Texas State Bobcats, 66-62, on November 21, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Sam Houston is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most defeats.

Sam Houston has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (four).

Sam Houston 2023-24 Best Wins

66-62 on the road over Texas State (No. 138) on November 21

65-62 at home over Florida A&M (No. 305) on December 1

67-65 at home over Houston Christian (No. 317) on November 11

Sam Houston Leaders

Raanee Smith: 11.6 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.5 BLK, 47.8 FG%

11.6 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.5 BLK, 47.8 FG% Kaylee Jefferson: 11.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 35.0 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

11.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 35.0 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Diana Rosenthal: 12.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 27.9 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (9-for-46)

12.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 27.9 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (9-for-46) Kassidy Dixon: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 46.5 FG%

8.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 46.5 FG% Sydnee Kemp: 11.5 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (24-for-70)

Sam Houston Performance Insights

The Bearkats put up 70.4 points per game (116th in college basketball) while allowing 69.1 per contest (281st in college basketball). They have a +16 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game.

At home, the Bearkats average 74.4 points per game. Away, they average 64.8.

Sam Houston is allowing fewer points at home (60.9 per game) than on the road (80.6).

