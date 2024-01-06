Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's CUSA schedule includes the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-7, 0-0 CUSA) meeting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4, 0-0 CUSA) at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Sam Houston Players to Watch
- Davon Barnes: 14.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lamar Wilkerson: 12.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Damon Nicholas Jr.: 7.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jaden Ray: 6.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kian Scroggins: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- Isaiah Crawford: 14.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Daniel Batcho: 14.1 PTS, 10.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Tahlik Chavez: 11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sean Newman Jr.: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dravon Mangum: 5.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Stat Comparison
|Sam Houston Rank
|Sam Houston AVG
|Louisiana Tech AVG
|Louisiana Tech Rank
|274th
|71.1
|Points Scored
|75.8
|163rd
|202nd
|71.8
|Points Allowed
|63.5
|32nd
|188th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|40.9
|38th
|132nd
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|11.2
|46th
|222nd
|7.1
|3pt Made
|8.0
|139th
|210th
|13.2
|Assists
|13.5
|180th
|301st
|13.4
|Turnovers
|11.2
|126th
