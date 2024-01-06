Saturday's contest between the San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) and UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC) matching up at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl has a projected final score of 76-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of San Diego State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

San Diego State vs. UNLV Game Info & Odds

San Diego State vs. UNLV Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 76, UNLV 68

Spread & Total Prediction for San Diego State vs. UNLV

Computer Predicted Spread: San Diego State (-7.7)

San Diego State (-7.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

San Diego State is 5-6-0 against the spread, while UNLV's ATS record this season is 5-5-0. The Aztecs are 6-5-0 and the Rebels are 7-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs' +167 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.4 points per game (126th in college basketball) while giving up 65.5 per contest (61st in college basketball).

The 38.1 rebounds per game San Diego State averages rank 115th in college basketball, and are 3.7 more than the 34.4 its opponents record per outing.

San Diego State knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (194th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1. It shoots 32.6% from deep while its opponents hit 29.2% from long range.

The Aztecs score 98.7 points per 100 possessions (103rd in college basketball), while giving up 83.5 points per 100 possessions (47th in college basketball).

San Diego State has committed 2.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.1 (52nd in college basketball play) while forcing 12.6 (136th in college basketball).

UNLV Performance Insights

The Rebels outscore opponents by 9.4 points per game (posting 77.5 points per game, 121st in college basketball, and giving up 68.1 per outing, 112th in college basketball) and have a +113 scoring differential.

The 35.8 rebounds per game UNLV accumulates rank 217th in the nation. Their opponents pull down 36.3.

UNLV makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (150th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8. It shoots 34.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.2%.

UNLV has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.5 per game (77th in college basketball) while forcing 13.3 (84th in college basketball).

