The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SFA vs. UT Arlington matchup in this article.

SFA vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SFA vs. UT Arlington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SFA Moneyline UT Arlington Moneyline BetMGM SFA (-7.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel SFA (-6.5) 145.5 -325 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

SFA vs. UT Arlington Betting Trends

SFA has compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, eight out of the 'Jacks' 13 games have gone over the point total.

UT Arlington is 9-3-0 ATS this season.

In the Mavericks' 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

