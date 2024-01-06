Saturday's game that pits the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (9-5) versus the UT Arlington Mavericks (5-8) at College Park Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-72 in favor of SFA. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Ladyjacks came out on top in their last matchup 79-69 against UT Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.

SFA vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

SFA vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 73, UT Arlington 72

Other WAC Predictions

SFA Schedule Analysis

The Ladyjacks beat the Rice Owls (No. 99-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 67-56 win on November 25 -- their signature win of the season.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Mavericks are 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.

SFA 2023-24 Best Wins

67-56 at home over Rice (No. 99) on November 25

76-71 at home over Portland (No. 103) on December 7

66-56 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 189) on December 21

89-82 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 206) on December 2

80-67 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 263) on November 29

SFA Leaders

Kurstyn Harden: 15.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 53.6 FG%

15.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 53.6 FG% Destini Lombard: 11.4 PTS, 2.7 STL, 51.6 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (14-for-53)

11.4 PTS, 2.7 STL, 51.6 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (14-for-53) Zoe Nelson: 9.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 40.9 FG%, 18.4 3PT% (7-for-38)

9.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 40.9 FG%, 18.4 3PT% (7-for-38) Kyla Deck: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 STL, 41 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)

12.3 PTS, 3.1 STL, 41 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45) Tyler McCliment-Call: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.7 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (24-for-73)

SFA Performance Insights

The Ladyjacks' +140 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.8 points per game (44th in college basketball) while giving up 67.8 per contest (264th in college basketball).

In 2023-24, SFA has averaged 82.7 points per game in WAC play, and 77.8 overall.

In 2023-24 the Ladyjacks are averaging 17.5 more points per game at home (84.5) than away (67).

At home SFA is allowing 65.5 points per game, 0.1 more than it is on the road (65.4).

