For bracketology insights around SMU and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

Want to bet on SMU's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How SMU ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 1-2 NR NR 208

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SMU's best wins

SMU, in its signature win of the season, beat the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters 69-53 on December 14. With 19 points, Tiara Young was the leading scorer versus Louisiana Tech. Second on the team was Amirah Abdur-Rahim, with 16 points.

Next best wins

78-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 191/RPI) on November 6

75-44 at home over Air Force (No. 241/RPI) on December 21

96-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 262/RPI) on November 11

69-54 at home over Nicholls (No. 275/RPI) on November 14

57-52 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 282/RPI) on January 4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SMU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

SMU has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).

The Mustangs have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country based on the RPI (six).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, SMU faces the 136th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Mustangs' 15 remaining games this season, three are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records over .500.

As far as SMU's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

SMU's next game

Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. SMU Mustangs

Memphis Tigers vs. SMU Mustangs Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming SMU games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.