Southland teams will be in action in five games on Saturday's college basketball schedule. That includes the McNeese Cowboys taking on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House.

Southland Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV McNeese Cowboys at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 2:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Nicholls State Colonels at Houston Christian Huskies 4:30 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) SE Louisiana Lions at New Orleans Privateers 5:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas A&M-CC Islanders at Incarnate Word Cardinals 6:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northwestern State Demons at Lamar Cardinals 7:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

