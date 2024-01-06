Southland Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Southland teams will be in action in five games on Saturday's college basketball schedule. That includes the McNeese Cowboys taking on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House.
Southland Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|McNeese Cowboys at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
|2:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Nicholls State Colonels at Houston Christian Huskies
|4:30 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|SE Louisiana Lions at New Orleans Privateers
|5:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Texas A&M-CC Islanders at Incarnate Word Cardinals
|6:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Northwestern State Demons at Lamar Cardinals
|7:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
