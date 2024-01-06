The Dallas Stars (22-10-5) host the Nashville Predators (21-17-1) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Stars are coming off a 5-4 overtime defeat to the Colorado Avalanche, while the Predators fell to the Calgary Flames 6-3 in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Stars' offense has totaled 40 goals during their past 10 outings, while conceding 32 goals. A total of 27 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in four power-play goals (14.8%). They are 6-2-2 in those games.

Before watching this matchup, here is a peek at which club we predict will come out on top in Saturday's action on the ice.

Stars vs. Predators Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final result of Stars 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-160)

Stars (-160) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars vs Predators Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 22-10-5 record overall, with a 7-5-12 record in matchups that have required overtime.

Dallas is 11-4-4 (26 points) in its 19 games decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Stars recorded only one goal, they went 1-3-1 (three points).

Dallas has finished 1-1-1 in the three games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering three points).

The Stars have scored three or more goals in 27 games (20-4-3, 43 points).

In the 11 games when Dallas has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up 17 points after finishing 8-2-1.

In the 21 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 13-7-1 (27 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 16 times, and went 9-3-4 (22 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 4th 3.59 Goals Scored 3.08 17th 15th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.13 16th 16th 30.6 Shots 30.5 17th 15th 30.2 Shots Allowed 30.6 17th 12th 22.43% Power Play % 21.48% 14th 4th 84.87% Penalty Kill % 77.34% 24th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Stars vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.