Filip Forsberg and Jason Robertson are two of the players with prop bets available when the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars meet at American Airlines Center on Saturday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Stars vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Stars vs. Predators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Robertson is one of Dallas' leading contributors (37 total points), having amassed 12 goals and 25 assists.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Jan. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Jan. 2 1 0 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 0 2 2 1 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 0 2 2 6 at Blues Dec. 27 1 0 1 5

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Joe Pavelski is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) to the team.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Jan. 4 1 0 1 5 vs. Canadiens Jan. 2 0 0 0 4 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 1 1 2 3 at Blues Dec. 27 0 0 0 2

Matt Duchene Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Matt Duchene has 34 total points for Dallas, with 11 goals and 23 assists.

Duchene Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Jan. 4 0 2 2 1 vs. Canadiens Jan. 2 0 1 1 4 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 0 2 2 0 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Blues Dec. 27 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Forsberg's 43 points are pivotal for Nashville. He has recorded 19 goals and 24 assists in 39 games.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Jan. 4 1 0 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Jan. 2 0 1 1 2 at Capitals Dec. 30 0 0 0 8 at Red Wings Dec. 29 2 1 3 7 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 27 0 0 0 4

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Ryan O'Reilly is a key piece of the offense for Nashville with 33 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added 18 assists in 39 games.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Jan. 4 0 1 1 1 vs. Blackhawks Jan. 2 1 1 2 3 at Capitals Dec. 30 0 1 1 4 at Red Wings Dec. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 27 1 1 2 5

