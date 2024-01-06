2024 NCAA Bracketology: SFA Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
For bracketology insights around SFA and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.
How SFA ranks
|Record
|WAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-6
|3-1
|NR
|NR
|192
SFA's best wins
SFA's signature win this season came on December 7 in a 76-71 victory against the Portland Pilots. Kurstyn Harden amassed a team-leading 21 points with seven rebounds and two assists in the game versus Portland.
Next best wins
- 67-56 at home over Rice (No. 137/RPI) on November 25
- 66-56 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 186/RPI) on December 21
- 89-82 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 234/RPI) on December 2
- 79-69 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 317/RPI) on January 4
- 73-58 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 326/RPI) on November 22
SFA's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-4 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- SFA has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (three), but also has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 defeats (four).
Schedule insights
- SFA faces the 173rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Ladyjacks have seven games left against teams over .500. They have 12 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- In terms of SFA's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
SFA's next game
- Matchup: Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
