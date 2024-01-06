SWAC Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are six games featuring a SWAC team on Saturday in college basketball action.
SWAC Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Alcorn State Braves at Jackson State Tigers
|3:30 PM ET
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
|Florida A&M Rattlers at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
|4:00 PM ET
|YouTube
|Prairie View A&M Panthers at Grambling Tigers
|5:00 PM ET
|-
|Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
|6:30 PM ET
|-
|Texas Southern Tigers at Southern Jaguars
|6:30 PM ET
|-
|Alabama State Hornets at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
|7:00 PM ET
|YouTube
