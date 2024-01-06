Saturday's contest between the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at Allen Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 77-72 based on our computer prediction, with Kansas taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM on January 6.

The matchup has no set line.

TCU vs. Kansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

TCU vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, TCU 72

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. Kansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-5.5)

Kansas (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Kansas is 4-7-0 against the spread this season compared to TCU's 7-6-0 ATS record. The Jayhawks have hit the over in four games, while Horned Frogs games have gone over six times. In the last 10 contests, Kansas has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 10-0 overall. TCU has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Other Big 12 Predictions

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs' +251 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 85.8 points per game (14th in college basketball) while giving up 66.5 per contest (83rd in college basketball).

TCU prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 9.4 boards. It pulls down 40.2 rebounds per game (49th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.8.

TCU hits 5.8 three-pointers per game (316th in college basketball) at a 32.8% rate (214th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 its opponents make, shooting 30.8% from deep.

TCU has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12.5 per game (258th in college basketball) while forcing 16.2 (12th in college basketball).

