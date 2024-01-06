The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) will try to build on an eight-game winning streak when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

TCU vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: CBS

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs have shot at a 49.9% clip from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.

TCU is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 312th.

The Horned Frogs' 85.8 points per game are 20.5 more points than the 65.3 the Jayhawks allow.

TCU is 10-2 when it scores more than 65.3 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU averaged 77.9 points per game at home last season, and 72.4 away.

In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs conceded 12.8 fewer points per game at home (63.5) than away (76.3).

TCU knocked down more 3-pointers at home (5.4 per game) than away (5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.2%) than on the road (28.5%).

