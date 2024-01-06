Saturday's game features the No. 23 TCU Horned Frogs (14-1) and the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (8-5) clashing at Schollmaier Arena (on January 6) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-65 win for TCU.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Horned Frogs suffered a 71-50 loss to Baylor.

TCU vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

TCU vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 72, Oklahoma State 65

Other Big 12 Predictions

TCU Schedule Analysis

When the Horned Frogs took down the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the No. 27 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 88-81 on November 25, it was their season's signature win.

The Horned Frogs have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

The Horned Frogs have five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, TCU is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

TCU 2023-24 Best Wins

88-81 over Nebraska (No. 27) on November 25

82-50 at home over Tulsa (No. 97) on December 1

67-42 at home over Rice (No. 99) on November 12

81-67 at home over BYU (No. 105) on December 30

68-51 at home over Lamar (No. 120) on December 17

TCU Leaders

Sedona Prince: 21.2 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.3 BLK, 57.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

21.2 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.3 BLK, 57.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Madison Conner: 21.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 41.6 3PT% (64-for-154)

21.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 41.6 3PT% (64-for-154) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (30-for-72)

9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (30-for-72) Jaden Owens: 8.0 PTS, 7.4 AST, 38.7 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)

8.0 PTS, 7.4 AST, 38.7 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.7 PTS, 58.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs are outscoring opponents by 23.9 points per game with a +358 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.5 points per game (37th in college basketball) and give up 54.6 per contest (30th in college basketball).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Horned Frogs have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 79.9 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 78.5 they've put up over the course of this year.

