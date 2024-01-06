TCU vs. Oklahoma State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's game features the No. 23 TCU Horned Frogs (14-1) and the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (8-5) clashing at Schollmaier Arena (on January 6) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-65 win for TCU.
In their last game on Wednesday, the Horned Frogs suffered a 71-50 loss to Baylor.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
TCU vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
TCU vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction
- Prediction: TCU 72, Oklahoma State 65
Other Big 12 Predictions
- Texas vs West Virginia
- Kansas vs Texas Tech
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma
- Houston vs Baylor
- Kansas vs Texas Tech
- Texas vs West Virginia
- Iowa State vs BYU
- Kansas State vs UCF
- Houston vs Baylor
- Kansas State vs UCF
TCU Schedule Analysis
- When the Horned Frogs took down the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the No. 27 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 88-81 on November 25, it was their season's signature win.
- The Horned Frogs have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).
- The Horned Frogs have five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, TCU is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
TCU 2023-24 Best Wins
- 88-81 over Nebraska (No. 27) on November 25
- 82-50 at home over Tulsa (No. 97) on December 1
- 67-42 at home over Rice (No. 99) on November 12
- 81-67 at home over BYU (No. 105) on December 30
- 68-51 at home over Lamar (No. 120) on December 17
TCU Leaders
- Sedona Prince: 21.2 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.3 BLK, 57.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Madison Conner: 21.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 41.6 3PT% (64-for-154)
- Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (30-for-72)
- Jaden Owens: 8.0 PTS, 7.4 AST, 38.7 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)
- Aaliyah Roberson: 6.7 PTS, 58.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)
TCU Performance Insights
- The Horned Frogs are outscoring opponents by 23.9 points per game with a +358 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.5 points per game (37th in college basketball) and give up 54.6 per contest (30th in college basketball).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Horned Frogs have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 79.9 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 78.5 they've put up over the course of this year.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.