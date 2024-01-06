The TCU Horned Frogs (14-1) welcome in the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (8-5) after victories in 13 home games in a row. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

TCU vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

The Cowgirls average 20.4 more points per game (75.0) than the Horned Frogs give up to opponents (54.6).

Oklahoma State is 8-5 when it scores more than 54.6 points.

TCU has a 13-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.0 points.

The Horned Frogs score 78.5 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 66.6 the Cowgirls give up.

TCU has a 13-0 record when putting up more than 66.6 points.

Oklahoma State is 8-3 when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.

The Horned Frogs shoot 46.7% from the field, 4% higher than the Cowgirls concede defensively.

The Cowgirls shoot 45.3% from the field, just 12.5% higher than the Horned Frogs allow.

TCU Leaders

Sedona Prince: 21.2 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.3 BLK, 57.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

21.2 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.3 BLK, 57.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Madison Conner: 21.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 41.6 3PT% (64-for-154)

21.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 41.6 3PT% (64-for-154) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (30-for-72)

9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (30-for-72) Jaden Owens: 8.0 PTS, 7.4 AST, 38.7 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)

8.0 PTS, 7.4 AST, 38.7 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.7 PTS, 58.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

TCU Schedule