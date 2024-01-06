2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas A&M March Madness Odds | January 8
When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Texas A&M be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
Want to bet on Texas A&M's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Preseason national championship odds: +5000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000
How Texas A&M ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-5
|0-1
|33
|41
|75
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M's best wins
Against the Ohio State Buckeyes, a top 100 team in the RPI, Texas A&M picked up its best win of the season on November 10, a 73-66 road victory. Solomon Washington was the top scorer in the signature victory over Ohio State, posting 18 points with six rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 79-66 on the road over SMU (No. 114/RPI) on November 14
- 73-69 over Iowa State (No. 121/RPI) on November 26
- 78-46 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 151/RPI) on November 6
- 74-66 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 208/RPI) on November 17
- 89-77 over Penn State (No. 240/RPI) on November 23
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Texas A&M's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Texas A&M has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one), but also has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 defeats (four).
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Texas A&M has been handed the 31st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Aggies have 16 games left versus teams above .500. They have three upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- A&M has 17 games left on the schedule, with six games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Texas A&M's next game
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Texas A&M games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.