Saturday's contest between the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-5) and Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-4) going head to head at McDermott Center has a projected final score of 59-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Incarnate Word, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Islanders earned a 73-49 victory over Houston Christian.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: Incarnate Word 59, Texas A&M-CC 58

Other Southland Predictions

Texas A&M-CC Schedule Analysis

The Islanders beat the No. 138-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Texas State Bobcats, 60-52, on November 26, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M-CC 2023-24 Best Wins

60-52 at home over Texas State (No. 138) on November 26

57-51 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 281) on December 14

69-46 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 281) on December 5

73-49 at home over Houston Christian (No. 317) on January 3

Texas A&M-CC Leaders

Alecia Westbrook: 9.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.9 STL, 42.9 FG%

9.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.9 STL, 42.9 FG% Paige Allen: 7.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

7.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Nabaweeyah McGill: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 40.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

6.8 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 40.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Mireia Aguado: 6.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

6.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Violeta Verano: 6.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (10-for-44)

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights

The Islanders' +147 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.8 points per game (172nd in college basketball) while allowing 54.6 per outing (30th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.