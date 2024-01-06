Will Texas A&M-CC be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Texas A&M-CC's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Texas A&M-CC's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Texas A&M-CC ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 2-0 NR NR 161

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-CC's best wins

When Texas A&M-CC took down the Texas State Bobcats, who are ranked No. 167 in the RPI, on November 26 by a score of 60-52, it was its signature win of the year thus far. Tymberlin Criswell, in that signature victory, put up a team-high 17 points with three rebounds and four assists. Alecia Westbrook also played a role with 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

63-61 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 221/RPI) on January 6

73-49 at home over Houston Christian (No. 254/RPI) on January 3

57-51 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 317/RPI) on December 14

69-46 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 317/RPI) on December 5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M-CC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Texas A&M-CC has the 199th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Islanders' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have seven contests against teams over .500.

A&M-Corpus Christi has 16 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas A&M-CC's next game

Matchup: SE Louisiana Lions vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders

SE Louisiana Lions vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Texas A&M-CC games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.